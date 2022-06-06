(7 Day Forecast)

Monday: Starting off with sunshine across the Valley before a few clouds start to build in through the afternoon/evening. We will stick with nice day overall as temperatures will peak in the low 80s with low humidity.

Tuesday: Showers are going to start widespread early in the morning before becoming more scattered in the afternoon. About 0.5 inches of rain is expected. High of 75.

Wednesday: Showers will be possible through the day but mainly in the second half of the day. Those will wrap up overnight. High of 76 degrees.

Thursday: Partly cloudy, high of 77.

Friday: Partly cloudy, high of 75 degrees. Some showers could enter the forecast in the second half of the day.

Saturday: Showers likely with a high of 71 degrees.

Sunday: Partly cloudy, high of 75.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler