(7 Day Forecast)

Monday: Starting off with sunshine across the Valley before a few clouds start to build in through the afternoon/evening.  We will stick with nice day overall as temperatures will peak in the low 80s with low humidity. 

Tuesday: Showers are going to start widespread early in the morning before becoming more scattered in the afternoon.  About 0.5 inches of rain is expected. High of 75.

Wednesday:  Showers will be possible through the day but mainly in the second half of the day.  Those will wrap up overnight. High of 76 degrees.

Thursday:  Partly cloudy, high of 77.

Friday:  Partly cloudy, high of 75 degrees.  Some showers could enter the forecast in the second half of the day.

Saturday: Showers likely with a high of 71 degrees. 

Sunday:  Partly cloudy, high of 75.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler