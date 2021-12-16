An even warmer day is ahead even though rain comes with it

(7 Day Forecast)

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and windy for the day. Winds out of the South at 14-17mph and gusts getting up to 34mph. Some showers, mostly light, will start in the afternoon and last through the evening. The high of 64 degrees should break the current record high temperature of 63 degrees set back in 1940.

Friday: A little sunshine to start the day will turn cloudy later on. Calmer winds with showers starting in the evening. High of 50.

Saturday: Rain showers continuing from last night and tapering off in the evening and overnight. High of 56.

Sunday: Clouds clearing out of the area. Much colder with a high of 37.

Monday: Mostly sunny, high of 43.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, high of 45.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, high of 46.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler