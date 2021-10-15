An increasing risk for showers and possible severe storms later this evening

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has upgraded the risk for severe weather across the Ohio Valley.

A powerful cold front will move through the region early Saturday morning. Ahead of the front, rain showers and possible thunderstorms are expected to develop and move into our region.

A favorable environment is in place for thunderstorms to strengthen. The SPC has the area in a Slight Risk for severe weather or a two out of five on the severe weather scale.

The primary concerns as of now will be gusty winds and isolated areas could see hail. Flash flooding is a possibility, thanks to some pockets of heavy rain early Saturday morning. The tornado threat is low, but not zero. The primed area for tornadic activity will be to our north, however a stray cell could still develop a tornado this evening.

Of course, the StormTracker7 weather team will continue to monitor this evolving system and have more information during the newscasts.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey

