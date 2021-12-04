An up and down pattern as we approach next week

7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: What a nice day we had across the Ohio Valley today. Hopefully you were able to take advantage of the bright blue skies and abundant sunshine with very mild air in place. Temperatures today maxed out in the lower 50s, perfect weather if you were putting up the Christmas decorations or outside washing the car! As we step into the evening hours, we will stay rather free from cloud cover. A few mid to upper-level clouds could move into the area early tomorrow morning. Overnight temps will get down to the upper 20s with a generally northerly wind around 5 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies will start the day with an increase in cloud cover later on. Our next chance for rain will approach as we head into the afternoon/evening. Temperatures will max out in the low 50s. The afternoon could get a bit breezy as well, with a sustained wind from the southeast around 5-10 mph. Rain will become widespread late Sunday into early Monday morning.

MONDAY: Widespread rain will be around as we head into the morning hours of your Monday. Most of the rain should start to wrap up by lunchtime with clouds likely lingering into the afternoon. High temperatures will be right after midnight, in the lower 50s with falling temps thereafter. Afternoon temps will be in the 30s. Winds will likely be a factor and plagues the Ohio Valley. Gusts in the early morning hours could approach the 40-mph range.

TUESDAY: Mainly cloudy and dry for the moment. Temperatures will max out in the mid to upper 30s and likely stay cold. It will be a transition day into more precip mid-week.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with another chance for snow showers. Snow is likely in the morning with a possible changeover to rain by the afternoon. High temps for right now will be in the upper 30s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and it feels repetitive talking about them. Temperatures will be in the lower 40s and we could see some spotty rain showers develop during the evening hours.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and seasonable as we end the week. High temperatures will stay in the upper 40s.

SATURDAY: Grey and cloudy with a potential rain maker on its way in. We will see widespread rain across the valley with much warmer air around, as high temps could be in the mid 50s. Winds could also be a bit breezy.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey