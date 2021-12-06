An up and down pattern as we head into the work-week

7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: It certainly was not one of the best ways to start the workweek thanks to all the rain showers today. They started early on this morning and finally wrapped up this afternoon. There have been a few pockets of mist that continued, but most remained dry. Cloud coverage has been bold and prominent for nearly all of today and will likely plague us this week, again. High temperatures today were right after midnight, in the mid 50s with falling temps ever since. Afternoon temps currently sit in the 40s and we will continue to go down this evening. Winds have been a factor today with gusts in the mid 30s this afternoon and we will likely stay with the breeze through tonight. Tonight’s weather details cloudy skies staying around with much colder air to funnel in. Low temps will get down in the lower 20s with feels like temps in the teens.

TUESDAY: It will be a cold start to the morning, so make sure you bundle up as you head out the door. Mainly cloudy and dry for the moment thanks to high pressure building into the Ohio Valley. Temperatures will max out in the lower 30s and likely stay cold for a few days. It will be a transition day into more precip by mid-week.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance for snow showers. Snow is likely in the early morning hours with a possible changeover to rain by the afternoon. Snow totals will be around a coating to an inch in some of the higher terrain areas. The main system stays well to our south, with the possibility of just a few snowflakes for us as well. High temps for right now will be in the mid 30s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and it feels repetitive talking about them. Temperatures will be in the lower 40s and we could see some spotty rain showers if not wintry mix develop during the evening hours. Overnight Thursday into Friday, we will see rising temperatures.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and warmer than average as we end the week. High temperatures warm up towards the mid 50s. It is trending to be rain plagued with scattered showers likely across the morning and afternoon time. Overnight into Saturday morning, we will see rising temps.

SATURDAY: Grey and cloudy with a potential rain maker on its way in. We will see widespread rain across the valley with much warmer air around, as high temps could be in the upper 50s. Winds could also be a bit breezy.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and trending with precip back in the area. We will see daytime highs in the mid 40s with chances of rain and snow in the forecast.

MONDAY: Patchy clouds and sun for the new week. Temps get back into the mid 40s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey