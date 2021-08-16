Another active week of weather starts with rain showers and storms today

7-Day Forecast:

MONDAY: A new start to the work-week but the same weather story that we had all of last week. Active weather with daily rain chances through the weekend. Ugh. A very stagnant upper level air pattern will keep chances for rain every day thanks to surface and upper level winds blowing from the southwest. An increase in mugginess will also return. As of this morning, spotty showers are around the region with current temps hovering around the upper 60s to low 70s. It already feels muggy and those conditions will also be around for most of the week. Rain showers will likely be around this morning and into the afternoon/evening hours. There will be some breaks in the action but we will need the umbrella for a greater portion of the day. Storms are possible to fire up later in the day. High temperatures will stay below average thanks to the abundant cloud deck overhead. Temps will be in the mid to upper 70s for our high. Tonight, we will continue on having a chance for rain showers into the first half of the day tomorrow. Overnight low temp will be around 70 degrees.

TUESDAY: Rain showers and storms will make an appearance in the morning hours tomorrow and return by the afternoon. A good soaking rainfall is expected. The activity level for rain will be high from the start of the week and into the weekend. Temperatures will be back in the upper 70s for our afternoon high. Excessive rainfall is a possibility with creeks and streams possibly starting to rise.

WEDNESDAY: The midpoint of the week has more rain showers in the forecast. We will continue on the trend of the rain showers in the morning and afternoon hours. Any chances for storms to develop will be in the afternoon. Clouds will reign supreme yet again. Temperatures will remain in the upper 70s if not low 80s.

THURSDAY: Rinse and repeat, literally. Rain showers are expected for most of the day with some portions being dry. Keep the umbrellas around. Temperatures get back into the low 80s for our afternoon high and muggy levels will remain in the uncomfortable category. Active weather will be around into the weekend even.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies and rain showers to end the work-week. Not much good news to look forward to in regards to the weather. We will have a chance for showers and storms like all other days this week. Temperatures get back into the low to mid 80s.

SATURDAY: Hey! Maybe an instance or glimmer of sun as we head into the first day of the weekend. We could see some rain showers in the area, but we could also see a few pockets of sun as well. Temperatures will get back into mid 80s for our high. Muggy levels will stay sticky and uncomfortable.

SUNDAY: Patchy clouds and sun with a chance for rain showers. Temperatures will stay in the mid 80s for our afternoon high. Mugginess looks to stick around as well.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Meteorologist Zach Petey