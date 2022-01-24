Another arctic blast set to return Wed and Thur morning.

7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Grey and cloudy, oh with some snow. We continue with the Winter wonderland of falling flakes across the Ohio Valley today. The good news is most of the accumulation will trend around 1-2″ with locally higher amount on the hilltops. Conditions could be slick for the evening commute. High temperatures today were around 30 degrees. Blowing snow has also been a concern, so stay cautious as you head out the door. Snow flurries will likely linger on into the early morning hours tomorrow. We have a somewhat backwards day for Tuesday. Max temps will be reached just after midnight with dropping temps into the afternoon.

TUESDAY: Mainly cloudy as we experience a backwards day. Max temps will be reached just after midnight with dropping temps into the afternoon. Our high will be in the mid to low 30s after midnight and we will wake up to temperatures in the mid to upper teens. A few patches of lingering snow is possible. Another arctic blast is expected for the land as Wednesday AM lows will be in the single digits.

WEDNESDAY: After a frigid start, we will see some positivity. Patches of sun with partly cloudy skies for the area will describe sky coverage. Bitter cold air returns though, as daytime highs will be in the lower 20s if not upper teens. Another frigid morning is expected for Thursday, as morning lows will be approaching 0 degrees. This will need to be monitored for potentially dangerous wind chill values.

THURSDAY: Some sun as we near the end of the week. Max temps are back in the upper 20s. There is no threat for falling precipitation for the daytime hours, however a return of snow is likely in the late evening and overnight hours.

FRIDAY: Snow showers will be around for most of the day. We will likely see some areas of accumulation; however it is too far out to speculate how much. High temps will be in the lower 30s.

SATURDAY: More cold air as we turn the page into the weekend. Temperatures will be back in the mid to low 20s with cloud coverage in the forecast. Overnight into Sunday morning we will see single digit temps again.

SUNDAY: The Winter drill of staying cloudy lingers into the last day of the weekend. High temperatures will be in the lower 30s if not upper 20s.

MONDAY: Seasonably cold air will stick around through the last few days of January. A few rays of sun is possible. High temps will be around the freezing mark.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey