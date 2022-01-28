Another arctic outbreak as temperatures drop into the single digits this weekend

7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Another dose of Winter wonderland weather for the Ohio Valley as we woke up to a general 1-2 inches. Areas on hilltops and higher elevated regions saw a bit more. Snow flurries lingered on this afternoon, and we could see a few more flurries into the overnight period. High temperatures today were back in the mid to upper 20s. Colder air is on the horizon, the advancement of a cold front has shifted our winds, allowing for another arctic outbreak to settle in. Overnight lows will dip into the single digits with feels like temperatures below zero. Stay bundled up because that colder air will be locked in for Saturday and Sunday morning.

SATURDAY: More frigid air as we turn the page into the weekend. Temperatures will be back in the low 20s if not upper teens with some mixing of sunshine and clouds throughout the day. High pressure scoots into the area and calms the weather pattern for us locally. Overnight into Sunday morning we will see near 0-degree temps return with feels like values below zero.

SUNDAY: After another single digit start up, we will start to turn the corner from the bitter cold. The Winter drill of staying cloudy and seasonably cold lingers into the last day of the weekend. High temperatures will be in the upper 20s with a chance for some snow flurries in the afternoon. Accumulation will be minimal.

MONDAY: Seasonably cold air will stick around through the last day of January. A few rays of sun is possible. High temps will be around the freezing mark.

TUESDAY: FEBRUARY: as we turn the page into a new calendar month, the weather likely warms up. I am tracking 40+ degree temperatures to make a return for the first time since Jan 19th. Winds will likely be breezy as well.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy skies with a chance for rain showers to return. This will likely be a widespread rain event. Max temps will be in the upper 40s.

THURSDAY: Rain activity could linger around into the last few days of the week. I am concerned of a potential changeover from rain to wintry mix late in the day Thursday. Forecast trends are still too far out to pinpoint when or how much snow could fall, but something I will keep an eye on for you. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s. Temperatures will drop throughout the day also.

FRIDAY: Colder air makes an appearance as temps get back to the lower 30s. A few lingering snowflakes are possible early in the day. Winds will likely be breezy as well.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey