Another breezy day is on the way

7-Day Forecast

THURSDAY: Weather always has at least one factor that cause a nuisance and today it will be the winds. The winds will make it feel much colder that where out high temperature is expected to be, which is the low 40s. Winds will blow from the southwest around 10-15 mph sustained and gusting upwards of 30 mph. It will be colder in that regard, but we could see some pockets of sunshine throughout the day. Partly cloudy skies are expected. There is no threat for any precip in the area today. Just bundle up as you head outside cause of the windy conditions.

FRIDAY: Patchy snow flurries are expected as a weak upper level disturbance swings through. We will return to the mostly cloudy skies with temperatures in the mid to low 30s. It is winter so these are the changes that we have to deal with.

SATURDAY: A mixture of sun and clouds with the prominent feature being the clouds. But there is a chance we see the sun. Temperatures will top off in the lower 30s if not upper 20s.

SUNDAY: Cloudy skies with temperatures in the mid 30s. Late Sunday, we could see a few snowflakes falling as a low-pressure system starts to approach. The setup and timing will be key in determining if we see any snow from the system.

MONDAY: The early morning hours are expected to continue to see snow showers but we should change over to rain as temperatures will warm into the afternoon to near 40 degrees. It may also be a bit windy.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy conditions return to the forecast with temperatures topping off in the mid 30s.

WEDNESDAY: A mixture of sun and clouds for the midpoint of the work week. Temperatures hover around the freezing mark.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Zach Petey