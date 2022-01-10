Another brisk and bitter start for your Tuesday

7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Twas’ another brisk and bitter start to the work week as wind chill factors were as low as the single digits today. We will likely stay with those conditions for tomorrow morning as well. Clouds were the main feature across the valley for most of the day. There were a few scattered snow flurries after lunchtime thanks to an upper-level disturbance moving through. There was a potential quick coating on roads and grassy areas but nothing problematic in terms of accumulation. The hilltops might have seen a half inch at most. Winds were around and will likely stay through the night with gusts of 25 mph. As we head into the overnight hours, a few flurries could fall with little accumulation expected. It will another frigid start to the day as overnight lows dip into the low teens if not upper single digits. Wind chill factors will approach the low single digits again.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies and a return of the well below average air across the valley. We will struggle to get out of the mid 20s for our daytime high. There will be a shift in weather pattern as we head into the overnight hours. We will switch from a NW wind to a SW wind and allow warming temperatures through the overnight hours. A return to seasonable weather is likely for midweek.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a hint of sun not out of the question. Wind will likely pickup and gust over 25mph. High temps will get back into the mid to low 40s.

THURSDAY: Cloud cover will be around for another day with a return of a few snow flurries for the afternoon. Winds should start to calm down as well. Maximum temperatures will be just shy of 40 degrees.

FRIDAY: Patchy clouds and sun to end the week. We could see a return of some sun in the late morning hours before precip could start moving in late in the evening. Temperatures will be chilly and max out around the freezing mark.

SATURDAY: Another active weekend in terms of weather. Our next system will roll through with chances for rain and snow from the morning into the afternoon. There could be instances of mixed precip as well. High temps will be back in the mid 30s.

SUNDAY: Cloudy and some snow flurries for the AM hours. Temperatures will max out in the lower 30s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy is the trend for now. Temperatures will be in the upper 30s for our high.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey