Another calm and cool day for the Ohio Valley

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and comfortable as we end a very active week of weather. A cooler and drier air-mass was brought in thanks to Ida leaving, which allowed muggy levels to return to a comfortable state. It was almost two weeks we dealt with oppressively muggy conditions in the Ohio Valley. We will start to dry out from a rain plagued first half of the work-week with the second half showing more of that bright yellow orb. The cool air may even feel Fall-esque Temperatures out the door could be seen as crisp, we are ranging in the upper 40s for some areas, but mainly low 50s. We have not been this chilly since late June. We are also dealing with some areas of fog developing along the river as well as in the lower lying regions. Some pockets could be dense, account for that and leave a few minutes early. Sky coverage will be mostly sunny today. A few more clouds are likely compared to yesterday, but still a nice day all around. Thermometers will remain in the low to mid 70s for the afternoon high. It will be a good day to be outdoors and hangout, maybe even grill up some burgers for lunch/dinner. You will be able to head over to a Friday night football game and enjoy the pleasant weather. Tonight, skies will stay mainly clear with temps dropping down to the mid 50s. Some areas of fog are possible once again.

SATURDAY: A few clouds with mostly sunny skies is likely for your Saturday. The start of the weekend will have comfortable muggy levels and good outdoors weather yet again. Temperatures get back to the mid to upper 70s for the high. Late in the evening hours, a cold front is expected to swing through. This will bring some patchy showers early on Sunday.

SUNDAY: A mixture of sun and clouds as we head farther along into the weekend with a return of some rain showers. Scattered showers will be around throughout the early morning and once again in the afternoon. Temperatures will max out in the mid to low 70s. It could start to feel a bit more sticky.

LABOR DAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies are likely as we head into the holiday itself. Temperatures will sit in the upper 70s and for the time being, we should be dry. Muggy levels could be slightly sticky. An overall cooler air mass will stick around for most of the new work-week.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies and warmer as of now. Temperatures max out in the upper 70s with muggy air starting to build back in. We will stay dry for most of the day.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance for rain showers associated with a cold front. Temperatures will be back in the mid 70s.

THURSDAY: As we near the end of a new week, we will get back to weather everyone likes, sunshine. Mostly sunny with thermometers back in the mid 70s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Meteorologist Zach Petey