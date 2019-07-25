Another calm, cooler, and drier day Thursday

7-Day Forecast

TODAY: AM fog, mostly sunny skies, slightly cooler and dry, Highs around 80.

FRIDAY: More sunshine than clouds, calm winds and quiet, Highs 82-85.

SATURDAY: Slightly warmer with a bright sky, Highs near 85.

SUNDAY: A sun and cloud mixture, warming up, Highs 85-87.

MONDAY: Staying mostly dry under partly cloudy conditions, Highs 85-88.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny, chance for showers and storms, Highs 83-85.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely, Highs 80-83.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Alexa Trischler