Another cloudy and cool overnight

7-Day Forecast:

SATURDAY: After some filtered sunlight sprinkled its way into the Ohio Valley this morning, cloud coverage has been building in since lunchtime and it looks like it will be present for the rest of the afternoon and through the overnight period. The cooler than average air-mass will stay put and linger over our region to begin the weekend as high temperatures have been holding steady around the low to mid 50s. As we head into the overnight hours, clouds will stick around and we will also be left with the much cooler air in place. Keep the furnace on or turn it back up, lows will be in the upper 30s. With the cloudy skies in place, I do not expect to see temps getting into the frosty levels, but if you have sensitive plants, it may be best to not risk it and pull them inside.

SUNDAY: Cloudy conditions look to remain in place as we head into the end of the weekend. There is a chance for some spotty rain showers, mainly in the afternoon and evening hours. High temperatures will remain slightly cooler than seasonable levels, in the upper 50s. Do not expect to be needing the sunglasses if you are out running around.

MONDAY: Patchy clouds mean we could see some sunshine into the start of the new work-week. Temps will max out in the lower 60s and we will return to near seasonable highs for the mid/end of April.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies and some warming conditions likely into your Tuesday before we come crashing down on Wednesday. High temps will be in the mid 60s and we could enjoy some sunshine. Weather variables will change Tuesday night as we prepare for our next weather maker.

WEDNESDAY: A low pressure system will swing into our region as we enter the halfway point to the work-week. This system will bring with it some rain showers throughout the day as well as breezy conditions. The other thing this will do is plummet temperatures. Expected highs will be in the upper 40s.

THURSDAY: A bit more of a transition day as we round off the work-week. Temps will max out in the lower 50s, but the sun could return to the forecast.

FRIDAY: Now we are getting back closer to spring like weather to end the week. Temps will be in the lower 60s and we could see a bit more sun.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Meteorologist Zach Petey