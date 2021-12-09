Another cloudy day before the rain arrives

(7 Day Forecast)

Thursday: A little sunshine to start off the day but that will quickly turn to clouds with a high of 41.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the afternoon and becoming more widespread after dinner. High of 54.

Saturday: Rain and storms in the morning with most of them ending in the afternoon. High of 63.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, high of 43.

Monday: Mostly sunny, high of 49.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, high of 53.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, high of 59.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler