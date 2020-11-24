Another cloudy day is on the way this Tuesday

7-Day Forecast

TUESDAY: I know I say if Monday was a color, it would be gray. Well Tuesday has to be a shade of gray if not a dull blue. It will again be a non exciting day for us in the weather department. We will be staying rather cloudy with near seasonal high temperatures. We are taking a small break with the cloud coverage this morning but as we head into the mid morning hours we will see clouds starting to build in from the west. Added moisture ahead of a weak warm front will makes its way through the region. Temperatures will top off in the mid 40s and our average high temperature for this time of year is 48 degrees. We will stay dry today but that will change tomorrow. Only two days away from turkey day!

WEDNESDAY: Rain showers look to play a prominent role for the day as a low pressure systems makes its way into the Ohio Valley. We will see rain showers off and on for a majority of the day with some instances of heavy rain. Our high temperature will top off around 52-54 degrees. Rain looks to taper off overnight with a small chance we start Thursday with some rain. Estimated rainfall totals will be around a quarter to a half inch. One more day!

THANKSGIVING: Happy Thanksgiving! Turkey day is finally here! Some areas could see a stray shower in the morning hours but we should be wrapping up from the rain by the mid morning. We will see mostly cloudy skies and temperatures hovering in the mid 50s. A typical cloudy day for the Northeast.

FRIDAY: The weekend is just around the corner! We will be staying with the trend of the cloudy skies but it looks like we could see some filtered sunlight into the afternoon. High temperatures will hover in the mid to upper 50s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the lower 50s.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny skies and a chance for some rain showers. We will see our high temperature top off around 51-53 degrees.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies are expected as of now. Looking almost 8 days ahead, I would not be surprised if we saw a cool down with high temperatures in the lower 30 by the time Wednesday rolls around. However temps on Monday will be in the mid to low 40 and a chance of some mixed precipitation is possible.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Zach Petey