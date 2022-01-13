Another cold day before temps plummet

Thursday:  Clouds will quickly move in this morning and bring us mostly cloudy skies through the day ahead.  There is a chance for some rain showers starting this afternoon/evening.  Then some snow showers could mix in overnight once the temperatures drop down.  Calm winds with a high of 43.

Friday:  Mostly cloudy, high of 33.

Saturday:  Much colder with a high of 24.  Mostly cloudy.

Sunday:  Mostly cloudy with some snow starting in the afternoon/evening.  The track of this system is still up in the air which means we do not have snow totals yet.  High of 34.

MLK Day: Leftover snow from the Sunday night system will start the day.  It will also remain mostly cloudy with a high of 32.

Tuesday: mostly cloudy, high of 34.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, high of 40.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler

