Another cold day before temps plummet

(7 Day Forecast)

Thursday: Clouds will quickly move in this morning and bring us mostly cloudy skies through the day ahead. There is a chance for some rain showers starting this afternoon/evening. Then some snow showers could mix in overnight once the temperatures drop down. Calm winds with a high of 43.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, high of 33.

Saturday: Much colder with a high of 24. Mostly cloudy.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with some snow starting in the afternoon/evening. The track of this system is still up in the air which means we do not have snow totals yet. High of 34.

MLK Day: Leftover snow from the Sunday night system will start the day. It will also remain mostly cloudy with a high of 32.

Tuesday: mostly cloudy, high of 34.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, high of 40.

