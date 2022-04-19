(7 Day Forecast)

Tuesday: Scattered snow showers to start the day with little to no accumulation expected. These will melt this afternoon and turn into scattered rain showers. Breezy with gusts up to 30mph and a high of 45.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, high of 56.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with some showers, mainly in the morning. High of 64 and breezy.

Friday: Partly cloudy, high of 70.

Saturday: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny, high of 80.

Sunday: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny, high of 81.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. High of 79.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler