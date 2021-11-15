Another cold morning with a gradual warm up past 60 by Wednesday

7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: It felt like a Monday. It was a rather chilly start to the day as we woke up to temperatures near the freezing mark. Grey and overcast skies were around for most of the day, even though we did see a few peaks of blue skies early in the afternoon. We have not really seen widespread rain/snow across the area, but we could be seeing a few more flurries flying as we approach dinner. Lake enhanced preip is possible, even as we head deeper into the evening hours. High temps so far today have struggled to reach the 40-degree mark. Tonight, the clouds will be around, but it will once again be a chilly start to the day as temperatures will bottom out in the lower 30s.

TUESDAY: A possible end to the grey weather with sun returning late in the day. We will sky coverage cloudy to start, with an increase of sun later in the afternoon. A slight and warm-up as we turn the corner towards mid-week is likely. High temps will get back near 50 degrees with no threat for any precip.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and continuing to trend in a positive way with temps as our daytime high will be nearing the mid 60s. This will be our warmest temperature this week! Winds will likely be a bit breezy ahead of our next weather maker that rolls in overnight. Rain showers are possible to return late in the evening, with most of the day remaining cloudy.

THURSDAY: Rain showers will return and be around for most of the day with a passing cold front. Temperatures will also be on a downwards trend throughout the day. We will max out in the mid 50s with temps nearing the mid 40s by dinnertime. Winds will also stay a bit breezy to begin the day. Colder air will return for the weekend.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and dry for now. Temps will max out in the lower 40s.

SATURDAY: Patchy clouds and sun for your first half of the weekend. We should stay dry from any falling precip. High temps will be in the mid 40s with a chill in the air.

SUNDAY: A cold start to the day is likely with AM temps near the freezing mark. We could wakeup to a wintry mix with scattered rain showers in the afternoon as temps warm. High temps will not be that “warm”, only maxing out in the upper 40s for now.

MONDAY: Overcast and grey to begin the next work-week. We could see a few rain showers in the area. High temps in the upper 40s once again.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey