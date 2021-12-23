Another cold one before the “heat” arrives

(7 Day Forecast)

Thursday: Starting off sunnier today with clouds slowing building in through the day ahead. Winds will be calmer but will still drop the feels like temps by several degrees at times. Starting off very cold and warming up to a high of 41.

Christmas Eve: Some light rain showers starting in the afternoon and evening, but the main showers will be overnight. Breezy again with a high of 51.

Christmas Day: Showers to start the day with light scattered showers once we get into the later morning hours. Breezy as a cold front passes through with a warm high of 58.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, high of 48.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with likely showers. High of 54.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with likely showers. High of 52.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, high of 51.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler