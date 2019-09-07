Another cool and partly cloudy night on Saturday

7-Day Forecast
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with fog forming overnight, Lows near 55.
SUNDAY: AM fog, cooler, and an increase in cloud cover, Highs 70-74.
MONDAY: Slow-warm up, staying dry, Highs near 75-78.
TUESDAY:Mostly sunny and very warm, Highs 80-83.
WEDNESDAY: Much warmer, few thunderstorms likely, Highs 83-85.
THURSDAY: Partly sunny with a few showers, maybe a storm, Highs 80-83.
FRIDAY: Showers may linger, otherwise mostly sunny, Highs around 80.
SATURDAY: Remaining warm with a few clouds, Highs 78-81.
–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Alexa Trischler