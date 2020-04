Another damp day for the Valley

7 Day Forecast

TODAY: Steady AM rain showers, few breaks in afternoon, mild, Highs 60-62.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with showers ending, Lows 52-55.

WEDNESDAY: Much warmer with rain likely, few thunderstorms and wind, Highs 71-74.

THURSDAY: Overcast with continued rain showers off and on, Highs 58-61.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, showers tapering off, cooler, Highs 55-58.

SATURDAY: Much nicer and dry with sunshine, warmer, Highs 66-69.

SUNDAY: Some sun with isolated an thunderstorm, warm, Highs 70-72.

MONDAY: Partly sunny, few showers, Highs 65-68.

–Meteorologist Emily Goodman