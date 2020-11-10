Another day for near record warmth before some much needed rain relief

7-Day Forecast

TUESDAY: We will start the day like the rest of the warm stretch, cloudless. Clouds look to increase as we transition into the afternoon and evening ahead of a cold front. The front will bring some much needed rain relief to the Ohio Valley. Temperatures will heat up and see high temperatures around 75-77 degrees. A record of 75 degrees was set back in 1939. We could go on a three day stretch of breaking our record high temperature. We broke the record high on Nov 8, Nov 9 (yesterday), and a possible record high today. The winds will be noticeable today ahead of this cold front, blowing from the south around 7-12 mph with gusts upwards of 20mph. The aforementioned cold front will bring some much needed rain relief.

WEDNESDAY: Happy Veterans Day and thank you to all the men and women who served and protected the United States. Rain showers are expected to come off and on throughout the day and we will start a downward trend in temperatures. The cold front will sweep through in the mid morning hours and there is dry air in place behind the front, so the showers look to taper off as we head further into the afternoon. Highs will top off around 65-67 with partly cloudy skies in the late afternoon.

THURSDAY: Two weeks away from Thanksgiving! Get those gravy pots on. Weather wise we will see partly cloudy skies and cooler (near normal) temperatures, around 57-59. The cold front will moderate our temperatures briefly. We will get back to above average temperatures as we head into the weekend.

FRIDAY: Happy Friday! Mostly sunny skies as high pressure looks to return to the area. High temperatures will top off around 56-58.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies and a good weekend is shaping up for now. It won’t be feeling like summer, but maybe early Fall. High temperatures will be around 58-60.

SUNDAY: We will see an increase in cloud coverage as another weather maker moves through the Ohio Valley. High temperatures will top off around 60-62 and there is a chance for some rain showers.

MONDAY: The new work week show cases some cloud coverage for the Ohio Valley. There will also be a chance for some rain showers. As of now we are looking to be seasonable, with highs around 52-54.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Zach Petey