Another day of full sunshine

TODAY: Mostly sunny then clouds by evening, warmer, Highs 77-80.
TONIGHT: Not as cool with stray shower possible by dawn, Lows 62-64.
THURSDAY: Stray morning showers then afternoon clearing, Highs 75-77.
FRIDAY: Warming back up with full sunshine, dry, Highs 80-83.
SATURDAY: Sun and cloud mix, scattered PM showers, Highs 83-85.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny and dry, remaining warm, Highs 83-85.
MONDAY: Slightly more humid with sun/cloud mix, Highs 84-86.
TUESDAY: Still plenty of heat and humidity, partly sunny, Highs 84-86.

–Meteorologist Emily Goodman

