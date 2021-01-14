Another day of patchy clouds and sunshine

7-Day Forecast

THURSDAY: Another day where the weather will not be as bad as what we saw all of last week. Patchy clouds will blanket the region once again with glimmers of sunshine expected to mix in also. Instead of the overcast and grey sky rut, we are now in the partly cloudy one. At least we are able to see periods of sun at times, so that means we are looking on the bright side. We will also continue on with temperatures in the mid to low 40s for our high. Winds will be blowing from the southwest once again around 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Cloudy conditions return but we also have a chance for some precipitation. A low-pressure system is expected to sweep through Friday with the timing of the frontal passage being the issue in terms of what precipitation we see. Temperatures will be warming ahead of the cold front so we will start as rain and that is expected to begin as we approach lunchtime. Thereafter, we will drop temperature wise as well as changeover to snow flurries. Little to no accumulation is expected locally. Highest totals are expected in the ridges where you could see upwards of 2 inches. Highs will be in the low 40s and dropping throughout the day. Winds will be a factor and make it feel colder.

SATURDAY: There is a chance we see some rain and or snow showers in the region to begin the weekend. A cold air-mass will make its presence felt with highs in the mid 30s. Winds could play a factor and make it feel brisk outside as well.

SUNDAY: Cloudy and colder with highs in the lower 30s. We could see a passing snow flurry or two.

MLK DAY: Mostly cloudy skies with temperatures in the mid 30s. No excitement as we return to the wintry grey color in the skies. There is a chance for a passing flurry once again

TUESDAY: Cloudy and wintry grey conditions continue. Temperatures will top off in the mid to upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy and chilly with temperatures in the mid to upper 30s.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Zach Petey