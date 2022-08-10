(7 Day Forecast)

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a few peeks of sunshine here and there. We hold onto the possibility for showers once again today. This chance will remain through the day, but it will be scattered so you will not see rain all day long. High of 79 will still be miserably humid.

Thursday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy for the day. It should be a nice-looking day overall with a few showers possible in the afternoon. High of 81 degrees. It will be less humid today and the humidity will continue to decrease as we go overnight.

Friday: Sunny and much less humid, high of 77 degrees.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, high of 78 degrees.

Sunday: Clouds will start to build back into the forecast with a high of 79 degrees.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers possible. High of 80 degrees.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with the chance for showers. High of 77.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler