1  of  2
Breaking News
1 Confirmed dead; 3 injured including the suspect after active shooter in Hancock County Attention Direct-TV customers, you no longer have WTRF-TV, click to find out more

Another day with thunderstorms

Weather

Some sun early then scattered showers

Posted: / Updated:

7 DAY FORECAST

TODAY: Partly sunny with scattered afternoon thunderstorms, Highs 82-85.
TONIGHT: Mainly dry and partly cloudy, Lows near 65.
FRIDAY: Sun and cloud mix, calmer and drier, Highs 83-86.
SATURDAY: Sun early and dry, stray thunderstorm, hot and humid, Highs 87-90.
SUNDAY: Even higher heat but mainly dry and sunny, Highs 88-91.
MONDAY: Sun/cloud mix, remaining hot, stray thunderstorm, Highs 85-88.
TUESDAY: Broken clouds with showers and thunderstorms, Highs 85-88.
WEDNESDAY: Still very warm with few thunderstorms, Highs 84-86.

–Meteorologist Emily Goodman

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

More Weather News

Direct TV

Job and Career Fair

Click to Enter

Ohio Lottery

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter