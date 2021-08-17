Another dose of rain for the Ohio Valley this Tuesday

7-Day Forecast:

TUESDAY: Another round of rain showers are expected for the Ohio Valley thanks to a very active upper level air pattern. Rain showers and storms could make an appearance in the morning hours and return later in the afternoon. This morning we have very muggy conditions around the Ohio Valley. Temperatures sit in the lower 70s to start the morning as well. Some river valley fog is possible, so account for that on your commute to work this morning. The activity level for rain will be high from the start of the week and into the weekend. Temperatures will be back in the mid to upper 70s for our afternoon high. Excessive rainfall is a possibility with creeks and streams possibly starting to rise. Flash flooding is not expected since the rain will fall over a long period of time and not all at once. Cloudy skies will reign supreme when it is not raining. Tonight, scattered showers will be around the area with overnight lows back in the upper 60s. There could be some patchy fog in the AM hours tomorrow.

WEDNESDAY: The midpoint of the week has more rain showers in the forecast. We will continue on the trend of the rain showers in the morning and afternoon hours. Any chances for storms to develop will be in the afternoon. Clouds will reign supreme yet again. We will start to see some added moisture in the atmosphere from Post Tropical Storm Fred by Wednesday morning. Rain showers will become a bit more prevalent from the system, something that we will continue to monitor. Temperatures will remain in the upper 70s.

THURSDAY: Rinse and repeat, literally. Rain showers are expected for most of the day with some portions of the day being dry. Keep the umbrellas around. Temperatures get back into the low 80s for our afternoon high and muggy levels will remain in the uncomfortable category. Active weather will be around into the weekend even.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies and rain showers to end the work-week. Not much good news to look forward to in regards to the weather. We will have a chance for showers and storms like all other days this week. One positive note is that rain showers look to develop later in the morning and afternoon compared to an all day rain event. Temperatures get back into the low 80s.

SATURDAY: Hey! Maybe an instance or glimmer of sun as we head into the first day of the weekend. We could see some rain showers in the area, however we could also see a few pockets of sun as well. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s for our high. Muggy levels will stay sticky and uncomfortable.

SUNDAY: Patchy clouds and sun with a chance for rain showers. Temperatures will stay in the mid 80s for our afternoon high. Mugginess looks to stick around as well.

MONDAY: Sunshine… maybe… FINALLY! Mostly sunny to partly cloudy to begin the next week. Temperatures will hover in the mid to low 80s for our afternoon high. Dew point temperatures stay uncomfortable.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Meteorologist Zach Petey