Another dose of scattered afternoon showers accompanied with high heat

7-Day Forecast:

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies are likely as we end a very active week of weather and the fabled work-week. Another dose of rain is likely as we head into the afternoon and evening hours accompanied by a cold front that will provide relief from the mugginess later on. The morning weather report is as follows: clouds and sun are likely early on with an increase in cloud coverage later this afternoon. Current temps are holding steady in the lower 70s with a muggy air-mass around. We are in a Marginal Risk for severe weather or a one out of five on the severe weather scale. Primary concerns will be gusty winds within any storm development and the possibility for downpours. Flash flooding is a concern now, due to the past few days of rain. Temps will max out in the mid to upper 80s before falling tomorrow. Heat index values will remain in the mid to upper 90s, so plan accordingly to take breaks and limit time outdoors. The cold front will finally push through later tonight if not early tomorrow morning, dropping the muggy levels back down and tame the high heat by tomorrow afternoon. Tonight, rain showers are likely into early Saturday morning. Low temps will bottom out in the upper 60s. It will be another warm and muggy night.

SATURDAY: Active yet comfortable weather is likely as we head into the weekend. Just in time right? Lower muggy levels and a comfortable air-mass will be brought in thanks to the cold front. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible in the morning hours with improving conditions close to lunch and early afternoon. Temps will be back in the seasonable range, maxing out in the mid to low 80s with partly cloudy skies. There will be a noticeable drop in mugginess by the evening hours.

SUNDAY: This will be our only dry day of the 7-Day forecast. A sun and clouds mix for the Ohio Valley, but expect to see a bit more sun. Temps will remain in the lower 80s with low mugginess around. Get out and enjoy a pleasant day across the valley.

MONDAY: Active weather returns as we head into the next work-week. Partly cloudy skies and comfortable. Temperatures will max out in the mid to low 80s and we will see some pop up showers back in our region thanks to a series of upper level disturbances.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with temperatures remaining in the lower 80s. We could see a few rain showers in our neck of the woods throughout the morning and afternoon.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with temperatures in the lower 80s. There is a chance for rain showers in the afternoon.

THURSDAY: A sun and clouds mix for the tail end of the week. We will once again have a chance for scattered showers in the afternoon. Temps remain in the lower 80s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Meteorologist Zach Petey