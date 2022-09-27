7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: More so a tale of two halves for the Ohio Valley today. We started off bright and blue with rather clear conditions for the morning hours. Cloud cover started to increase around 10 AM with rain starting to advance into the region right around lunchtime through the afternoon hours. There were isolated cells that produced some very small hail. Scattered showers will likely stick around as we head into the evening hours. Temperatures today were cooler than average with breezy winds still around. We maxed out today in the upper 50s with winds blowing from the west around 10-15 mph. Tonight, wind will start to die down and rain starting to wrap up. Overnight lows will get chilly, down into the mid-40s. A few instances of isolated fog is possible for the area. A few light showers could fireup in the morning hours tomorrow.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies as we head into the midpoint of the week. Temperatures will trend cooler than average again, maxing out in the mid to upper 50s. A few scattered rain showers are possible as we head into the late morning and early afternoon hours. Winds will start to die down as high pressure is expected to move back in.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies with broad high pressure back across board. Daytime highs will be in the lower 60s. This is still about 10 degrees below average from where we should be for the end of the month. Winds will not be a factor for the day.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny and warmer for a football Friday across the Ohio Valley. Now warm is a loose term, we will be warmer than what we have been for most of the work-week as daytime highs will range in the mid-60s. Temperatures will be cooling off into the 50s by kickoff for your local HS game. Keep the jackets around as you head out to the game.

SATURDAY: Happy October Ohio Valley! The weekend showcases more clouds in the skies with chances for rain possible. This is where the possible remnants of Hurricane Ian could possibly start to make its way into our region, depending upon the path it takes once it makes landfall. This is something I will be monitoring over the next several days. We will max out temps in the mid-60s.

SUNDAY: Mainly cloudy skies with a chance of rain showers across the board. Through the afternoon, we could see a few thunderstorms develop. Temperatures will be in the mid-60s.

MONDAY: Another round of possible showers is in the mix for early next week, mainly in the morning hours. Daytime highs will trend in the mid to low 60s.

TUESDAY: Patchy clouds and possible sun for the day. Temperatures will be in the mid-60s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey