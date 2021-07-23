Another dry day for the Ohio Valley to end the work-week

7-Day Forecast:

FRIDAY: High pressure will keep us dry and comfortable at least for today before muggy levels and heat increases into the weekend. Throughout the we will see partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies and dry weather. Some instances the clouds will be more prevalent, others the sunshine will reign supreme. This morning, expect to have another crisp and cool start to the morning and temperatures will be hovering in the lower 60s. Some river fog is also possible. As we head closer to lunch and through the evening, we will continue to see the sunshine. High temperatures will be back in the lower 80s and dew point temps will remain in the comfortable category. Muggy levels will increase by Sunday back into the oppressively muggy category. Can’t say I am thrilled either… Tonight, we will remain dry and free from cloud coverage. Low temps will be back in the lower 60s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies and increasing temps are expected as we kickoff the weekend. High temperatures return to the mid/upper 80s and dew point temps will start to get back into the sticky and uncomfortable range. We will not see rain showers thanks to high pressure overhead through the daytime hours, but into Sunday morning a stray shower is possible.

SUNDAY: Clouds and rain showers make a return to the Ohio Valley. Best chances for rain will be in the late morning hours and into the afternoon. High temps will hover around the mid 80s. Dew point values will hover around the oppressively muggy category as well.

MONDAY: A mixture of sun and clouds with some patchy showers expected in the AM hours for the start of another work-week. High temperatures look to be nearing the mid 80s.

TUESDAY: Sunshine and blue skies return to our area later in the week. High temperatures are expected to soar near 90 degrees as well. A good day to cool off by the pool.

WEDNESDAY: Another day where the heat is on for the Ohio Valley. Temperatures will sit near 90 degrees again with mostly sunny skies. A few showers are possible later in the day.

THURSDAY: Patchy clouds and sun will mix together later on. High temperatures will be back near the mid 80s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Meteorologist Zach Petey