Another gray day for your Friday

7-Day Forecast

FRIDAY: Happy Black Friday holiday shoppers! Hope you are able to shop and get the best deal for the family. Plus, the weekend is just around the corner! We will be staying with the trend of the cloudy, gray skies but it looks like we could see some filtered sunlight into the afternoon, which could be a nice pick-me-up as we head into the weekend. We will also deal with the chance of some light rain or mist falling from the skies as well. It will be similar to what we saw yesterday. High temperatures will hover in the mid 50s once again, very mild as we head into the end of the month.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the upper 40s. We will start the day with gray and overcast skies but as we transition into the afternoon, that is where we will start to clear things out. Not much in terms of weather variables to talk about as we head into the weekend. Things will change as we head into the next work week. A big cool down is expected with the possibility of seeing some snow showers.

SUNDAY: As of now the best looking day is shaping up to be Sunday, where we see mostly sunny skies. Our high temperature top off in the mid 50s, which is slightly above average. As we head into the next work week is where the weather gets unsettled.

MONDAY: Well, here is where things start to get interesting. Mostly cloudy skies are expected as of now. Temperature wise we will hover around average, in the upper 40s. Rain is likely off on and throughout the day as models start to trend in agreement. We will then see a big cool down overnight and into Tuesday morning. Winds will probably play a factor.

TUESDAY: Clouds look to continue on as we head into the month of December. We will kick off the month with some cold weather. Temperatures will hover in the mid 30s for highs and we could see some snow showers. The first true feeling of winter as we head into meteorological winter on December 1st. The winds will probably play a factor as well.

WEDNESDAY: Ah yes, the midpoint of the new work week, we will see those colder temperatures sticking around. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s.

THURSDAY: Clouds will reign supreme and we will moderate our temperatures to the lower 40s. As of now we will trend dry but things can always change as we are predicting in the future.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Zach Petey