Another great day before rain

7 Day Forecast
TODAY: Partly sunny and unseasonably warm, still dry, Highs 76-79.
TONIGHT: Increasing clouds, showers begin near dawn, Lows 52-54.
SATURDAY: Morning showers with clouds, then pm clearing, chilly, Highs 60-63.
SUNDAY: Drying out and warming some with full sunshine, Highs 66-68.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonably mild, Highs 66-68.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny, a shower possible late afternoon, Highs 65-68. WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds with showers likely, Highs 57-60.
THURSDAY: Still cool with some sunshine, Highs 56-58.
–Meteorologist Emily Goodman