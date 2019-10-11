Another great day before rain

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

7 Day Forecast

TODAY: Partly sunny and unseasonably warm, still dry, Highs 76-79.
TONIGHT: Increasing clouds, showers begin near dawn, Lows 52-54.
SATURDAY: Morning showers with clouds, then pm clearing, chilly, Highs 60-63.
SUNDAY: Drying out and warming some with full sunshine, Highs 66-68.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonably mild, Highs 66-68.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny, a shower possible late afternoon, Highs 65-68. WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds with showers likely, Highs 57-60.
THURSDAY: Still cool with some sunshine, Highs 56-58.

–Meteorologist Emily Goodman

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

More Weather News

Pro Football Challenge

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter