(7 Day Forecast)

Monday: Mostly sunny, high of 42.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, high of 54.  It will be breezy once again with winds out of the SW at 8-12mph.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a stray shower possible.  Most won’t see rain.  High of 53.

Thursday:  Times with sunshine and clouds, high of 40.

Friday:  Cloudier day to end the work week with a high of 48.

Saturday:  Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.  High of 59.

Sunday:  Rain showers are likely.  High of 62.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler