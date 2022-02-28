(7 Day Forecast)

Monday: Mostly sunny, high of 42.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, high of 54. It will be breezy once again with winds out of the SW at 8-12mph.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a stray shower possible. Most won’t see rain. High of 53.

Thursday: Times with sunshine and clouds, high of 40.

Friday: Cloudier day to end the work week with a high of 48.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. High of 59.

Sunday: Rain showers are likely. High of 62.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler