(7 Day Forecast)

Thursday:  Copy-and-paste yesterday’s forecast into today.  Sunny skies stick around for another day with temps sitting right around 81 degrees.  It will be another gorgeous day so enjoy it!

Friday:  Starting off with sunshine in the forecast with clouds starting to build in through the day.  The humidity will start to increase today as well. High of 85 degrees.

Saturday:  Partly to mostly cloudy with the possibility of a stray shower starting in the afternoon.  I do not expect to see much if any rain, but there is a slight possibility for a few showers.  Slightly more humid with a high of 84 degrees.

Sunday:  Partly cloudy skies with the chance for showers throughout the day.  We are not expecting a major rain event, but there could be some sticking around for the day.  High of 83 degrees.

Labor Day:  Partly cloudy skies with the possibility of a few rain showers.  Again, this does not look to be a rainout of a day, but a few showers could linger around the area.  High of 81 degrees.

Tuesday:  The showers should mainly be done by today and clouds should start to clear out some.  High of 83 degrees.

Wednesday: Even sunnier today with a high of 84 degrees.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler