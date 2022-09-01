(7 Day Forecast)

Thursday: Copy-and-paste yesterday’s forecast into today. Sunny skies stick around for another day with temps sitting right around 81 degrees. It will be another gorgeous day so enjoy it!

Friday: Starting off with sunshine in the forecast with clouds starting to build in through the day. The humidity will start to increase today as well. High of 85 degrees.

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with the possibility of a stray shower starting in the afternoon. I do not expect to see much if any rain, but there is a slight possibility for a few showers. Slightly more humid with a high of 84 degrees.

Sunday: Partly cloudy skies with the chance for showers throughout the day. We are not expecting a major rain event, but there could be some sticking around for the day. High of 83 degrees.

Labor Day: Partly cloudy skies with the possibility of a few rain showers. Again, this does not look to be a rainout of a day, but a few showers could linger around the area. High of 81 degrees.

Tuesday: The showers should mainly be done by today and clouds should start to clear out some. High of 83 degrees.

Wednesday: Even sunnier today with a high of 84 degrees.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler