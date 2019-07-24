Breaking News
Another great weather day

More sun with low humidity

7 Day Forecast

TODAY: Partly to mostly sunny with a very pleasant feel again, Highs 76-78.
TONIGHT: Mainly clear with a light breeze, Lows 55-57.
THURSDAY: Plenty of sunshine, dry and warming up a little, Highs 78-81.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and still nice but warmer again, Highs 83-85.
SATURDAY: Remaining dry but warmer again, more humid, Highs 85-87.
SUNDAY: Staying warm but still dry with sun and cloud mix, Highs 85-87.
MONDAY: Partly sunny skies, warmer with more humidity, Highs 86-88.
TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with few showers/storms, Highs 82-84.

–Meteorologist Emily Goodman

