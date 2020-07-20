Another hot and humid day to kickoff the work-week

7-Day Forecast

MONDAY: The new work-week kicks off hot and humid. It will be mostly sunny this afternoon, so if you want to cool off by the pool to beat the heat, I’d do it. Highs around 89-91.

TUESDAY: High temperatures stay with no end in sight. There is a chance for convective pop-up shower or storm. Highs around 90-92.

WEDNESDAY: A “cool down” is shaping up, we are expecting highs in the mid 80’s! But the downside is there is a chance for some rain showers in the morning and then a better chance for showers and storms in the afternoon. Highs around 84-86.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny skies but per usual, there is a chance for those afternoon showers and storms. Highs temperatures around 86-88.

FRIDAY: Comfortable temperatures as we look into the weekend. Mostly sunny skies are expected. Highs around 84-86

SATURDAY: The last Saturday of July is expected to be mostly sunny in the morning and then increasing clouds and threat for rain in the afternoon. Highs around 87-89

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies and seasonable. Highs around 86-88.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Zach Petey