Another hot and humid day

7 Day Forecast
TODAY: Partly sunny skies and still very hot and humid, Highs 87-90.
TONIGHT: Clouds return with few showers possible, Lows 66-70.
THURSDAY: Broken clouds with isolated rain showers, Highs 82-85.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny skies and huge temperature drop, Highs 65-67.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonably cool air, Highs 68-71.
SUNDAY: Turning cloudy with scattered showers, Highs 70-73.
MONDAY: Few morning showers linger then some sun, Highs 68-71.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny again, dry and cooler, Highs near 65.
–Meteorologist Emily Goodman