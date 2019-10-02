Another hot and humid day

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

7 Day Forecast

TODAY: Partly sunny skies and still very hot and humid, Highs 87-90.
TONIGHT: Clouds return with few showers possible, Lows 66-70.
THURSDAY: Broken clouds with isolated rain showers, Highs 82-85.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny skies and huge temperature drop, Highs 65-67.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonably cool air, Highs 68-71.
SUNDAY: Turning cloudy with scattered showers, Highs 70-73.
MONDAY: Few morning showers linger then some sun, Highs 68-71.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny again, dry and cooler, Highs near 65.

–Meteorologist Emily Goodman

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

More Weather News

Your Ohio Valley Weather Update

More Weather News

Pro Football Challenge

Ohio Lottery

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter