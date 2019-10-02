Another hot and humid day

7 Day Forecast

TODAY: Partly sunny skies and still very hot and humid, Highs 87-90.

TONIGHT: Clouds return with few showers possible, Lows 66-70.

THURSDAY: Broken clouds with isolated rain showers, Highs 82-85.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny skies and huge temperature drop, Highs 65-67.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonably cool air, Highs 68-71.

SUNDAY: Turning cloudy with scattered showers, Highs 70-73.

MONDAY: Few morning showers linger then some sun, Highs 68-71.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny again, dry and cooler, Highs near 65.

–Meteorologist Emily Goodman