Another hot and humid Saturday

TONIGHT: Mostly clear then some fog, Lows 66-70.

SATURDAY: Sun/cloud mix then late-day thunder, Highs 86-90.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny then afternoon and evening thunder, Highs 85-89.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms, Highs 82-86.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with additional rain showers, Highs 80-82..

WEDNESDAY: Rain showers ending then variable clouds, Highs 75-79.

THURSDAY: Sun/cloud mix and pleasant, Highs 76-80.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with lower humidity, Highs 78-80.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

