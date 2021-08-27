Another hot and humid Saturday

BELMONT COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) - There's a calming voice amid some Belmont County cracker plant drama. PTTGC's spokesman spoke out about recent comments from another organization that seem to be causing concern in the community.

The comments, in an email, said the decision about the Belmont County cracker plant "is now on indefinite hold." Dan Williamson, spokesman for PTTGC, said he's been saying that for a year now. He said the group that sent the email made it sound dramatic. But he said the reality is, PTTGC is "in very good conversations with companies interested in being a partner."