Another hot and humid Saturday

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Mostly clear then some fog, Lows 66-70.
SATURDAY: Sun/cloud mix then late-day thunder, Highs 86-90.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny then afternoon and evening thunder, Highs 85-89.
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms, Highs 82-86.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny with additional rain showers, Highs 80-82..
WEDNESDAY: Rain showers ending then variable clouds, Highs 75-79.
THURSDAY: Sun/cloud mix and pleasant, Highs 76-80.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with lower humidity, Highs 78-80.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker