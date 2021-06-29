Another hot day is in store for the Ohio Valley

7-Day Forecast:

TUESDAY: Well, we had the hottest day of the year so far yesterday, according to the Wheeling Ohio County Airport. The temperatures reached 91 degrees and hopefully you did not have to work out in the heat for too long either since it was muggy! Unfortunately, another day where we will flirt with 90 degrees is expected once again. This morning, expect to see some areas of fog/haze on your way into work thanks to the oppressively muggy dew point values we are dealing with. Current temperatures are also very warm, as we are sitting in the lower 70s. We will quickly warm up once again and by early afternoon have temps in the lower 90s yet again. Dew point temps will stay oppressively muggy as well. Another weather variable to talk about is that heat index values will approach the upper 90s. Take it easy if you plan to work outside at all. Take breaks in the shade/inside, drink plenty of water, and avoid being outside during peak heating hours. Also DO NOT FORGET ABOUT PETS! The UV index is a 10 today and that is very close to extreme levels. Sky coverage today will be mostly sunny with a few clouds building in this afternoon. We could see a few showers fire up in our area, but expect most to stay well to our north. Most of the Ohio Valley will remain dry. Winds will blow from the south southwest around 3-7 mph. Tonight, we will remain warm and muggy with low temps in the lower 70s again.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds and afternoon/evening rain showers are expected as we head into Wednesday. We will still be stuck in the tropical air-mass, meaning it will still be muggy. Rain showers will be present in the back half of the day with increasing clouds through the morning. High temperatures will hover in the mid 80s, a few degrees cooler than the first two days this week. We could see a few thunderstorms develop in the afternoon/evening as well.

THURSDAY: We are now in July, crazy how fast June went by. In terms of your weather, relief from the mugginess is in sight as a cold front is expected to swing in, dropping a soaking rainfall for the area as well as providing a more comfortable air-mass. High temps will be a few ticks below average in the mid 70s. Grey skies will likely be present with the rain. It will now be more tolerable to be outdoors.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies and some rain showers could still be lingering around. Our best “chance” for a dry day could come with the last day of the work-week, but I could not hold my breath over it just yet. Temperatures will max out in the mid 70s as well.

SATURDAY: A continuation of the work-week is expected as we head into the Independence Day Weekend. Clouds and rain showers will be in the vicinity but there is a shot of us staying dry. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s for our high.

SUNDAY: Patchy clouds and sun for the 4th of July. There is a chance for some rain showers. High temperatures will hover in the upper 70s for our high.

MONDAY: At the moment, we could see a sun filled and dry day in the Ohio Valley. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s to low 80s with sunny skies.

