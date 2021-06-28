Vet Voices

Another hot one Tuesday

Countdown to the 4th of July
July 04 2021 08:00 pm

(7-Day FORECAST)

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, warm and humid, Lows 70-74.

TUESDAY: Sunny and hot then a few lonely showers, Highs near 90.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms, Highs 83-87.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and some thunder, Highs 73-77.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny with a few scattered showers, Highs 74-78.

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 75-79.

FOURTH OF JULY: Mostly sunny then a few rumbles of thunder, Highs 76-80.

MONDAY: Sun/cloud mix and cooler, Highs 74-78.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

