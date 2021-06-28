Another hot one Tuesday

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) - Ohio County Schools held a public hearing this evening to highlight their plan as to how the district will allocate $12.2 million dollars coming their way from the American Rescue Plan.

Officials tell us the money will address three key areas: learning loss, student safety and health, and infrastructure. Some of that money is going towards things like PPE or contact tracing, however if that proves to be unnecessary, that money can then be put into other areas.