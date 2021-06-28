Another hot one Tuesday

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Mostly clear, warm and humid, Lows 70-74.
TUESDAY: Sunny and hot then a few lonely showers, Highs near 90.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms, Highs 83-87.
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and some thunder, Highs 73-77.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny with a few scattered showers, Highs 74-78.
SATURDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 75-79.
FOURTH OF JULY: Mostly sunny then a few rumbles of thunder, Highs 76-80.
MONDAY: Sun/cloud mix and cooler, Highs 74-78.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker