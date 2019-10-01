Another hot Wednesday

7 Day Forecast

TODAY: Morning showers/thunder, becoming partly sunny afternoon, Highs 82-85.TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies and warm, Lows 66-69. TUESDAY: Dry with plenty of heat and humidity, partly sunny, Highs 87-89.WEDNESDAY Partly sunny and still very warm, Highs 85-87.THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers, Highs 81-84.FRIDAY: Partly sunny skies and much cooler, Highs 67-70.SATURDAY: Plenty of sunshine and seasonably cool, Highs 67-70.SUNDAY: Sun/cloud mix and staying seasonable, Highs near 70.