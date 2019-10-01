Another hot Wednesday

(7-Day FORECAST)

TONIGHT: Patchy clouds, warm and humid, Lows 68-70.

WEDNESDAY: Sun/cloud mix, hot and humid, Highs 88-90.

THURSDAY: Variable clouds with a few showers, Highs 80-82.

FRIDAY: Sun/cloud mix, breezy and cooler, Highs 63-67.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 66-70.

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds with afternoon showers developing, Highs near 70.

MONDAY: Variable clouds with a few showers, Highs 66-70.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny, warm and humid, Highs 63-67.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

