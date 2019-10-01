Another hot Wednesday

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Patchy clouds, warm and humid, Lows 68-70.
WEDNESDAY: Sun/cloud mix, hot and humid, Highs 88-90.
THURSDAY: Variable clouds with a few showers, Highs 80-82.
FRIDAY: Sun/cloud mix, breezy and cooler, Highs 63-67.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 66-70.
SUNDAY: Increasing clouds with afternoon showers developing, Highs near 70.
MONDAY: Variable clouds with a few showers, Highs 66-70.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny, warm and humid, Highs 63-67.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker