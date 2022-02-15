7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: It was a quintessential late-Winter day across the Ohio Valley. Although we had some colder, seasonable air locked in place, we did see plenty of sunshine. High temperatures today maxed out in the upper 30s with some spots getting into the lower 40s. The sunshine was able to make it feel a bit warmer outside. It was very pleasant to step into your car if it was sitting in the sunshine today. As we head into the overnight hours, an increase in cloud cover is expected with sky coverage starting tomorrow as partly cloudy. Low temps dip down towards the lower 30s right after midnight with rising temps thereafter. Winds will also start to pickup and blow from the south around 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Temperatures will warm-up and max out in the mid to upper 50s today! However, it will not be the best-looking day, especially later on. We will start the day with partly cloudy skies, with an increase in cover past lunchtime. Winds will likely be breezy and stay breezy through Friday as our next weather system advances into the region. Winds will blow from the south around 10-15 mph with gusts of 30 mph possible. The warmer air will allow for most of the snowpack to melt over the next few days.

THURSDAY: Our next weather disturbance will likely move into the Ohio Valley starting today. A cold front advances through and brings widespread rain to the area, likely starting in the mid to late morning hours. There could be some pockets of heavier, steady rain through the evening. A stray rumble of thunder cannot be ruled out. Temperatures will stay in the upper 50s to low 60s with breezy winds likely lingering around. Gusts could approach 35 mph. Colder air will sweep in late in the evening with a possible switchover to snow flurries for Friday morning. Accumulation will be minimal. AM temps will be in the mid to low 20s.

FRIDAY: Lingering snow flurries are possible for the early morning hours. Once the precip stops by mid-morning, we could mix in a few rays of sunshine for the second half of the day. However, temperatures will be back to the colder kind. Our maximum high will be in the lower 30s. It will likely feel colder with the breezy winds sticking around.

SATURDAY: Patchy clouds and sun to begin the weekend. High temperatures will be back in the low to mid 40s. A seasonable day for the Ohio Valley.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with thermometers slowly on the climb. We will max out in the upper 40s to near 50 for some. A good way to roll into the new week.

MONDAY: More sun with a few clouds possible. Daytime highs will be in the mid 50s. High pressure will keep us rather quiet.

TUESDAY: Rain showers could return as our next ripple in the upper-level air pattern moves in. High temperatures for now stay in the mid 50s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey