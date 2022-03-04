(7 Day Forecast)

Friday: Starting off with plenty of sunshine and that will last for a good portion of the day. Clouds will begin to build in this evening. High of 45 with a calm wind.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and much warmer with a high of 67.

Sunday: Rain showers starting early in the morning and lasting on/off through the day. High of 69 and breezy. We are expecting less than 0.25″ of rain from today.

Monday: Rain starting in the morning and remaining more steady with heavy pockets within. High of 54 and still breezy.

Tuesday: Some leftover showers for this morning with a couple of snowflakes possible. Nothing impactful, but we could see a few mixing in with rain. High of 44.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a high of 51.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance for showers. High of 52.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler