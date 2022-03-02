(7 Day Forecast)

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a high of 54 degrees. We should see some showers in the evening but no impactful rainfall is expected. Calm winds.

Thursday: Times with clouds and times with sun. Much colder with a high of 37.

Friday: Partly cloudy, high of 46.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and very warm with a high of 63 degrees. Some rain will start late and overnight.

Sunday: Rain showers through the day with a high of 67 degrees. It will be breezy as well.

Monday: Rain showers continue into the start of the work week with a high of 61. Breezy again.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers possible in the morning. High of 48.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler