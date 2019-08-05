Another nice start to the work week

7 Day Forecast

TODAY: Patchy fog then sunshine, stray showers in afternoon & warm, Highs 84-87.

TONIGHT: Turning dry with partly cloudy skies, still warm, Lows 65-68.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny and few thunderstorms during the day, Highs 84-87.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, showers and thunderstorms likely, Highs 81-83.

THURSDAY: Broken clouds with some sun, stray shower at night, Highs 82-84.

FRIDAY: Turning mostly sunny and more pleasant, Highs 80-82.

SATURDAY: Staying nicer and dry with sunshine, Highs 80-82.

SUNDAY: Plenty of sunshine, still nice and comfortable, Highs 80-82.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Emily Goodman