Another nice start to the work week

Patchy fog gives way to more sunshine

TODAY: Patchy fog then sunshine, stray showers in afternoon & warm, Highs 84-87.
TONIGHT: Turning dry with partly cloudy skies, still warm, Lows 65-68.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny and few thunderstorms during the day, Highs 84-87.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, showers and thunderstorms likely, Highs 81-83.
THURSDAY: Broken clouds with some sun, stray shower at night, Highs 82-84.
FRIDAY: Turning mostly sunny and more pleasant, Highs 80-82.
SATURDAY: Staying nicer and dry with sunshine, Highs 80-82.
SUNDAY: Plenty of sunshine, still nice and comfortable, Highs 80-82.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Emily Goodman

