Another pleasant one on Friday

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Clear skies, cool and dry, Lows 49-53.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 72-76.
SATURDAY: Partly to mostly sunny skies and dry, Highs 75-79.
SUNDAY: Variable clouds with a few rain showers, Highs 71-75
MONDAY: Mostly sunny and a little warmer. Highs 76-80.
TUESDAY: Sun/cloud mix, mild and dry, Highs 78-80.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler with some downpours, Highs 72-76.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 71-75.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker