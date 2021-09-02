Another pleasant one on Friday

TONIGHT: Clear skies, cool and dry, Lows 49-53.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 72-76.

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly sunny skies and dry, Highs 75-79.

SUNDAY: Variable clouds with a few rain showers, Highs 71-75

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and a little warmer. Highs 76-80.

TUESDAY: Sun/cloud mix, mild and dry, Highs 78-80.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler with some downpours, Highs 72-76.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 71-75.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

