(7 Day Forecast)

Monday: Starting off the day with sunshine before clouds build in. A few showers could start around lunchtime but the bulk of the rain will come in the evening. This will pick up at times overnight and could be heavier now and then. High of 64.

Tuesday: A few showers could be leftover for the early morning on today but they should be wrapping up by the time you step out the door. Most of the day will not see rain. The clouds should also start to break in the afternoon/evening giving way to some sun. High of 67.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance for showers through the day. Overnight rain showers are likely. High of 73.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with morning showers. High of 63.

Friday: Partly cloudy, high of 65.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. High of 63.

Easter Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. High of 56.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler