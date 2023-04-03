WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – With severe weather season now underway, another round of potential severe weather will be possible for the middle of our week.

Following another stormy and windy start to the weekend, we saw sunshine and calm conditions return for the end of the weekend. Some of that sunshine continues into our new week, but clouds will dominate with periods of sunshine.

The Set Up:

Our next system is starting to roll in over the over the next couple of days. A stalled out warm front will start to move Monday overnight into Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s then jump up to the 80’s by the time we make it to Wednesday.

Following the warm front, we’ll see a cold front rolling through Wednesday evening. Showers will develop along the line in Indiana and will move across Ohio.

Predictor image at 2:30pm on Wednesday of showers forming along a cold front

Showers and storms will start to develop along the cold front in Central and Eastern Indiana during the early afternoon hours.

Current model runs indicate at storms firing up west between noon and 2 p.m. then they will move east. Storms will be likely for Western and Central Ohio up through southern Michigan and Ontario, with a chance of making it into Eastern Ohio and the West Virginia Panhandle.

Cold front and some showers and thunderstorms rolling through Wednesday evening

By 7 p.m., a line of showers and thunderstorms will start to push into Eastern Ohio. A squall line of thunderstorms with gusty winds will be possible. If the storms stay intact, some gusty winds will once again be possible.

The good news is that they won’t be quite as strong as the past few weekends. Currently, winds look to be sustained of 15-25mph with a few gusts over 40 mph possible.

At this time, widespread power outages are not expected, but a few will be possible with any storms that roll on through.

Storm Predictions Outage has WV and OH in a slight risk 2/5

Impacts:

With increasing temperatures, moisture, instability, and energy, the storm prediction center has highlighted our region in a slight risk for severe storms (2/5) Wednesday afternoon and evening. Compared to the past few weekends these storms will remain scattered to spotty by the time they reach Eastern Ohio. A few storms should be expected with a few strong storms possible but only a chance for a few isolated severe storms.

The impacts we could see are from damaging winds and heavy downpours. Power outages aren’t as likely this time around, but any storm could bring down branches or dead trees and cause localized power outages. Small hail will be possible with a cell rather than line of storms. It is too early to properly assess the tornado threat, but a brief spin up can not be ruled out. At this time, the great chance for tornadoes will be for the Indiana and Ohio border, along Lake Erie and Lake Michigan.

With this event still multiple days out, the StormTracker7 Weather Team with continue to monitor the changing pattern and will provide updates online, on air, and on social media.