(7 Day Forecast)

Tuesday: Showers and storms are expected through most of the day today. These started yesterday and will start to wrap up as you’re heading home from work this evening. The main concern with the rain and storms is going to be flash flooding since the ground is already full of water. Do not drive through any standing water. After these move through, we may see some sunshine just before sunset. High of 77 degrees.

Wednesday: Fog will likely start the morning followed my mostly sunny skies with lower humidity. High of 78 degrees. This is the first day in a stretch of gorgeous weather.

Thursday: Sunny, high of 79 degrees.

Friday: Sunny, high of 84 degrees. It will start to get a little bit more humid from here into the weekend.

Saturday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. High of 85 degrees.

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies. High of 83 degrees.

Labor Day: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with a high of 80 degrees. It should be a pretty good day overall!

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler