(7 Day Forecast)

Thursday: Another hot and humid day today – stay hydrated! High heat with feels like temps in the mid to upper 90s. This will start to change as a cold front move through this afternoon/evening. Showers and storms will move from the North to the South from around 4-8pm. As this does, storms are back in the forecast. High winds are the main concern once again followed by heavy rain. This could cause some localized flooding once again since the ground is already saturated. Hail is another possibility as these storms roll through. The risk for a tornado is low, but not zero. This round does tend to look more scattered at times with the worst of the storm off in Central PA.

Friday: Everything starts to change now that the cold front has moved through. The sunshine is present, humidity is dropping, and temperatures are doing the same. It will also be a bit breezy as well.

Saturday: Sunny skies, a high of 70 degrees, and low humidity. Not too much to complain about for the weekend.

Father’s Day: Mostly sunny skies with the low heat and humidity continuing.

Monday: Partly cloudy with a slightly warmer high of 77 degrees.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, high of 88 degrees.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. High of 89.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler